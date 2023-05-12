By the numbers: Texans 2023 Regular season schedule

.359 – Combined 2022 ROAD winning percentage of the Texans' 2023 HOME opponents

.427 – Combined 2022 winning percentage of the Texans' 2023 opponents

.538 – Combine 2022 HOME winning percentage of the Texans' 2023 ROAD opponents

0 – Number of teams with winning records in 2022 the Texans will face after they play the Jaguars on November 26

1 – Just one game—at NRG Stadium versus the Broncos in Week 13—isn't scheduled for a Noon CT kickoff

3 – Texans will play three straight home games in November and December, facing the Cardinals, Jaguars and Broncos in Weeks 11-13

4 – Number of games in a row the Texans will face an NFC South opponent (Weeks 5 through 9)

4 – A quartet of opponents—the Colts, Panthers, Cardinals and Broncos—have new head coaches in 2023

5 – Houston plays a quintet of games in the month of December

6 – The Texans are scheduled to play six of their games on FOX

6 – Just six Texans games will be played in open-air stadiums in 2023

7 – Seven road games will we played in the eastern time zone

8 – Houston plays eight games on the road this season

9 – Texans will host nine games at NRG Stadiun in 2023

10 – Houston will play 10 games on CBS

15 – Texans are scheduled to kick off at noon in all but two of their 2023 regular season games

1,314 – Roundtrip air miles the Texans will travel to Nashville (BNA), which is the closest road game in 2023

2,800 – The number of roundtrip air miles the Texans fly to/from New Jersey (EWR) to face the New York Jets

14,834 – Total number of roundtrip air miles the Texans will fly on United Airlines in the 2023 regular season for their eight road games