By the numbers: Texans 2023 Regular season schedule

.359 – Combined 2022 ROAD winning percentage of the Texans' 2023 HOME opponents
.427 – Combined 2022 winning percentage of the Texans' 2023 opponents
.538 – Combine 2022 HOME winning percentage of the Texans' 2023 ROAD opponents
0 – Number of teams with winning records in 2022 the Texans will face after they play the Jaguars on November 26
1 – Just one game—at NRG Stadium versus the Broncos in Week 13—isn't scheduled for a Noon CT kickoff
3 – Texans will play three straight home games in November and December, facing the Cardinals, Jaguars and Broncos in Weeks 11-13
4 – Number of games in a row the Texans will face an NFC South opponent (Weeks 5 through 9)
4 – A quartet of opponents—the Colts, Panthers, Cardinals and Broncos—have new head coaches in 2023
5 – Houston plays a quintet of games in the month of December
6 – The Texans are scheduled to play six of their games on FOX
6 – Just six Texans games will be played in open-air stadiums in 2023
7 – Seven road games will we played in the eastern time zone
8 – Houston plays eight games on the road this season
9 – Texans will host nine games at NRG Stadiun in 2023
10 – Houston will play 10 games on CBS
15 – Texans are scheduled to kick off at noon in all but two of their 2023 regular season games
1,314 – Roundtrip air miles the Texans will travel to Nashville (BNA), which is the closest road game in 2023
2,800 – The number of roundtrip air miles the Texans fly to/from New Jersey (EWR) to face the New York Jets
14,834 – Total number of roundtrip air miles the Texans will fly on United Airlines in the 2023 regular season for their eight road games
Single game tickets on sale now!