DeMeco Ryans shares thoughts on Texans 2023 schedule

May 12, 2023 at 01:46 PM
DeMeco Ryans and the Texans found out their 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday, and he's excited.

The new head coach was on the field for the start of Rookie Minicamp Friday at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and during a press conference afterward at NRG Stadium, he shared a few thoughts on the slate of games for Houston this fall.

The Texans open the season with a Week 1 matchup at Baltimore. Ryans explained the test ahead with a Ravens team that made the playoffs in 2022, and has 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under center, along with a talented pass-catcher in Odell Beckham, Jr.

"It's going to be a tough matchup," Ryans said. "They added some firepower to their offense this offseason. So it's a great challenge for us to start out and we're excited about that."

The next week is a return to NRG Stadium, and a Week 2 showdown with the Colts.

"More excited about the home opener where we get to the opportunity to play in front of our hometown," Ryans said. "Playing in front of our fans and hopefully we can go out against our divisional opponent and put on a good show for the fans of Houston."

Ryans would've liked the Texans to have some primetime games on the schedule, but also acknowledged that Houston must win for that to happen in the future.

"That's the one thing that we kind of look forward to," Ryans said. "The one thing that I've learned as I've just looked at it, is for us as a team, we have to go out and earn our right to be in those primetime moments. It's a good opportunity for our team to just go out, put our head down and work and just prove we belong."

Ryans and the Texans continue with Rookie Minicamp on Saturday morning.

