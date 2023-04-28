C.J. Stroud "accuracy" a good fit for Texans offense

Apr 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM
Drew Dougherty
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

2023-stroud-story

C.J. Stroud is a Texan and is excited about how he thinks he'll fit into the offense.

The Ohio State quarterback was Houston's choice at second overall on Thursday night, and likes the possibilities of playing for an offense coordinated by Bobby Slowik. Stroud got to know Slowik, Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson and Senior Offensive Assistant Shane Day a little, and can't wait to get to work.

"Man, it's very friendly to what I do," Stroud said of the Texans' system. "I definitely think that Bobby runs a great system. Coach Johnson, Shane Day, really everybody in that quarterback room is going to do a great job coaching me. I have nothing but trust and faith in everybody on the offensive side."

The last two seasons for the Buckeyes, Stroud completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 8,123 yards, with 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. In a Thursday night press conference, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio lauded Stroud's accuracy, along with the young signal-caller's "toughness, competitiveness and leadership".

Stroud's excitement about his new home wasn't limited to the offensive system. He's also a fan of his new Head Coach, DeMeco Ryans.

"Even though he's a defensive guy, I know that he has input and that he's going to have a lot of great things," Stroud said. "I think my accuracy and everything that I do is going to complement what we're going to try to do in Houston."

Stroud was also quick to praise the offensive linemen who'll soon block for him.

"We already got some great o-linemen," Stroud said. "Shout out to the o-line in H-Town already. I'm going to take care of y'all. We're going to try to turn this thing around."

Just moments after the Texans picked Stroud, they traded with the Cardinals and acquired the third overall pick. Houston used it to select Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr., who shared his scouting report of Stroud.

"He's an awesome guy," Anderson said. "High IQ. Can control an offense really well and get those guys going. Ohio State, they did a really good job on the offensive side of the ball and that's thanks to C.J. Stroud."

The Texans' next pick is in the third round at 65th overall. The second and third rounds begin Friday night.

