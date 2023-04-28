C.J. Stroud "accuracy" a good fit for Texans offense

C.J. Stroud is a Texan and is excited about how he thinks he'll fit into the offense.

The Ohio State quarterback was Houston's choice at second overall on Thursday night, and likes the possibilities of playing for an offense coordinated by Bobby Slowik. Stroud got to know Slowik, Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson and Senior Offensive Assistant Shane Day a little, and can't wait to get to work.

"Man, it's very friendly to what I do," Stroud said of the Texans' system. "I definitely think that Bobby runs a great system. Coach Johnson, Shane Day, really everybody in that quarterback room is going to do a great job coaching me. I have nothing but trust and faith in everybody on the offensive side."

The last two seasons for the Buckeyes, Stroud completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 8,123 yards, with 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. In a Thursday night press conference, Texans General Manager Nick Caserio lauded Stroud's accuracy, along with the young signal-caller's "toughness, competitiveness and leadership".

Stroud's excitement about his new home wasn't limited to the offensive system. He's also a fan of his new Head Coach, DeMeco Ryans.