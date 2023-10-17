C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans get bye week started, Lance Bass with hilarious MNF sign | Daily Brew

Oct 17, 2023
Happy Bye Week Tuesday! Sitting at 3-3 and coming off a win is enough to get through a morning without a cup of Daily Brew. Almost. We've got lots of news to get to (none of which include Taylor Swift at a Chiefs game), beginning with last night's Houston Astros ALCS game 2.

Houston Texans rookies C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. brought their juice to Minute Maid Park, giving the official "Play Ball" call to get the game started.

C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. will give "Play Ball" call at Astros ALCS Game 2

Through six games, Stroud ranks second in the AFC (behind only Miami's Tua Tagovailoa) with 1660 passing yards. He remains just one of three quarterbacks with just one interception (Brock Purdy, Anthony Richardson).

Stroud threw two more touchdowns in the Texans' 30-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints. John Harris broke down some of the Big Plays of the game.

Texans vs. Saints, Week 6 | Big Play Breakdown

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media on Monday. Ryans has different plans for himself and the players over the bye week.

Demeco Ryans' plans for the bye week, message to team

And later, Ryans discussed the big win against the Saints and what he hopes to improve heading into the Texans' Week 8 game at Carolina following the bye. Check out the latest episode of the Coach’s Show podcast.

And finally…

The Cowboys-Chargers game had a celebrity guest in the house NOT named Taylor Swift.

