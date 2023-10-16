Demeco Ryans' plans for the bye week, message to team

Oct 16, 2023 at 04:04 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans head into their Week 7 bye having won three of their last four games under Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. After Sunday's 20-13 victory against the New Orleans Saints, the Texans are just one game behind the 4-2 Jacksonville Jaguars with a 3-3 record.   

"I like where our team is, you know, headed into the bye (at) 0.500," Ryans said Monday. "And we've done some things really well. Proud of the way the guys played yesterday, proud of the win. But there's also still a lot of things that we can clean up, a lot of things that we can improve on. But I'm still I'm encouraged with where we are as a team."

Through their first six games of the season, the Texans rank fifth in the AFC, averaging 347.3 yards per game and seventh with 22.5 points per game. Houston's defense is third in the NFL in turnover differential (+6) after forcing nine takeaways (four interceptions, five fumble recoveries) and turning the ball over just three times (one interception, two fumbles).

"The bye week is just a chance to decompress [and] see where we've been and who we are, any tendencies that may have popped up for us, and how I've been calling it," Ryans said. "I'll just take a look internally and see, schematically, are we being efficient or is it working? How would I envision it? Are there some things we need to tweak schematically? So, it's just a chance to take a breather, decompress, and really look internally to see where we can be better."

Ryans wants his players to decompress too. The Texans have several players who could benefit from the extra week off like WR Tank Dell. The rookie, who has been in the concussion protocol, is expected back for Week 8 at Carolina.

"I really want our players during a bye week to just get away," Ryans said. "Physically, just get away from it, mentally, let's get away from ball for a little bit. I think it's coming at the right time. We've had a lot of ups and downs over the past six weeks, so it's a good time for our players just to get away and come back refreshed and ready because we have a long, long haul ahead of us. So I just want our guys to be fresh and ready to go for that."

As for Ryans, he won't be traveling far. The 39-year-old father of three plans to be spending extra time with the family this week.

"I'll probably be in the car line a little bit longer, probably more this week doing drop-offs and pick-ups, but it's fun," Ryans said. "The one thing I say is, just as a father, [is that] you cherish those rides, those 30-minute rides in the car to school and away from school, just hearing about our babies and their days and how they're doing. So, I really try to take advantage of that."

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. will give "Play Ball" call at Astros ALCS Game 2

C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. will begin their bye week as featured guests at game 2 of the Houston Astros American League Championship Series on Monday. 
news

C.J. Stroud throws two TDs, shows resiliency in 20-13 win vs. Saints

During Sunday's 20-13 win against the Saints, C.J. Stroud bounced back from his first career INT with a touchdown drive. 
news

Lessons TE Dalton Schultz learned from Jason Witten | Deep Slant

Houston Texans TE Dalton Schultz learned some invaluable lessons from All-Pro Jason Witten, during their time together in Dallas.
news

Prepping for Saints, Aaron Rodgers on C.J. Stroud, solar eclipse in Texas | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans prep for the New Orleans Saints, C.J. Stroud continues to impress NFL players, plus a solar eclipse is headed to Texas this weekend. 
news

Texans marching onto the Saints, Will Ferrell going Old School | Daily Brew

After a close loss at Atlanta, the Houston Texans look to get back on the winning track this week, plus Will Ferrell goes back to USC as a frat-party DJ.
news

WR Tank Dell in concussion protocol after Week 5 hit

The Houston Texans will be keeping an eye on rookie wide receiver Tank Dell who is in the concussion protocol.
news

C.J. Stroud sets new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to begin a career

During the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud set a new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, surpassing Dak Prescott's previous record (176).
news

Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard to start at Atlanta

Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard will start their first game together on the offensive line protecting QB C.J. Stroud. 
news

Texans honor late Bob McNair with Oct. 6 Founder's Day tradition

The Houston Texans celebrated their fourth annual Founder's Day to honor late Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert C. McNair. 
news

Five Texans on the All-Rookie team so far, DeMeco's impact, AFC Power rankings | Daily Brew

The Texans rookies get some national attention, DeMeco Ryans' impact, plus how did the past two wins have Houston moving up in the AFC power rankings. 
news

Will Anderson Jr. blocks field goals, goes thrifting, sings a little Adele 

In this week's Deep Slant 1-on-1 presented by Xfinity, DE Will Anderson Jr. opens up about his rookie campaign through the first quarter of the season. 
Advertising