C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. will give "Play Ball" call at Astros ALCS Game 2

C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. will begin their bye week as featured guests at game 2 of the Houston Astros American League Championship Series on Monday. Coming off a 20-13 win against the New Orleans Saints with a 3-3 record, the Houston Texans stars will hype up the crowd at Minute Maid Park with the "Play Ball" call to start the game. Former Astros catcher Jason Castro will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.