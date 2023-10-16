C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. will give "Play Ball" call at Astros ALCS Game 2

C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. will begin their bye week as featured guests at game 2 of the Houston Astros American League Championship Series on Monday. Coming off a 20-13 win against the New Orleans Saints with a 3-3 record, the Houston Texans stars will hype up the crowd at Minute Maid Park with the "Play Ball" call to start the game. Former Astros catcher Jason Castro will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
It's the first Astros appearance for the two rookies since being drafted with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in April. Following the NFL Draft, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans threw out the first pitch before the Astros hosted the Chicago Cubs on May 15.
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans threw out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park before the Astros hosted the Chicago Cubs on Monday, May 15.
Other Texans who have thrown out the first pitch are Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green and Derek Stingley Jr. In 2017, J.J. Watt threw out the first pitch of the World Series Game 3 on the heels of his record-shattering Hurricane Harvey relief fundraising efforts.
J.J. Watt displayed some major arm velocity when he threw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros home opener Sunday, March 31.
The first pitch of game 2 of the Astros ALCS series against the Texas Rangers is scheduled for 3:37 p.m.