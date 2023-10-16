C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. will give "Play Ball" call at Astros ALCS Game 2

Oct 16, 2023 at 03:30 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

231016-anderson-stroud-story

C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. will begin their bye week as featured guests at game 2 of the Houston Astros American League Championship Series on Monday. Coming off a 20-13 win against the New Orleans Saints with a 3-3 record, the Houston Texans stars will hype up the crowd at Minute Maid Park with the "Play Ball" call to start the game. Former Astros catcher Jason Castro will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

It's the first Astros appearance for the two rookies since being drafted with the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in April. Following the NFL Draft, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans threw out the first pitch before the Astros hosted the Chicago Cubs on May 15.

📸 | Head Coach DeMeco Ryans throws out first pitch for the Houston Astros

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans threw out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park before the Astros hosted the Chicago Cubs on Monday, May 15.

Photo May 15 2023, 6 50 34 PM
1 / 10
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
Photo May 15 2023, 6 40 16 PM
2 / 10
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
Photo May 15 2023, 6 50 11 PM (2)
3 / 10
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
Photo May 15 2023, 6 50 11 PM (1)
4 / 10
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
Photo May 15 2023, 6 50 11 PM
5 / 10
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
Photo May 15 2023, 6 39 11 PM
6 / 10
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
Photo May 15 2023, 6 50 08 PM
7 / 10
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
Photo May 15 2023, 6 39 50 PM
8 / 10
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
Photo May 15 2023, 6 34 36 PM
9 / 10
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
Photo May 15 2023, 6 32 28 PM
10 / 10
Cristobal Zelaya/Cristobal Zelaya
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Other Texans who have thrown out the first pitch are Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green and Derek Stingley Jr. In 2017, J.J. Watt threw out the first pitch of the World Series Game 3 on the heels of his record-shattering Hurricane Harvey relief fundraising efforts.

J.J. Watt throws first pitch

J.J. Watt displayed some major arm velocity when he threw out the first pitch at the Houston Astros home opener Sunday, March 31.

No Title
1 / 16
No Title
2 / 16
No Title
3 / 16
No Title
4 / 16
No Title
5 / 16
No Title
6 / 16
No Title
7 / 16
No Title
8 / 16
No Title
9 / 16
No Title
10 / 16
No Title
11 / 16
No Title
12 / 16
No Title
13 / 16
No Title
14 / 16
No Title
15 / 16
No Title
16 / 16
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The first pitch of game 2 of the Astros ALCS series against the Texas Rangers is scheduled for 3:37 p.m.

Related Content

news

Demeco Ryans' plans for the bye week, message to team

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans outlines his plans for the bye week and his message to the team. 
news

C.J. Stroud throws two TDs, shows resiliency in 20-13 win vs. Saints

During Sunday's 20-13 win against the Saints, C.J. Stroud bounced back from his first career INT with a touchdown drive. 
news

Lessons TE Dalton Schultz learned from Jason Witten | Deep Slant

Houston Texans TE Dalton Schultz learned some invaluable lessons from All-Pro Jason Witten, during their time together in Dallas.
news

Prepping for Saints, Aaron Rodgers on C.J. Stroud, solar eclipse in Texas | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans prep for the New Orleans Saints, C.J. Stroud continues to impress NFL players, plus a solar eclipse is headed to Texas this weekend. 
news

Texans marching onto the Saints, Will Ferrell going Old School | Daily Brew

After a close loss at Atlanta, the Houston Texans look to get back on the winning track this week, plus Will Ferrell goes back to USC as a frat-party DJ.
news

WR Tank Dell in concussion protocol after Week 5 hit

The Houston Texans will be keeping an eye on rookie wide receiver Tank Dell who is in the concussion protocol.
news

C.J. Stroud sets new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to begin a career

During the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud set a new NFL record for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, surpassing Dak Prescott's previous record (176).
news

Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard to start at Atlanta

Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard will start their first game together on the offensive line protecting QB C.J. Stroud. 
news

Texans honor late Bob McNair with Oct. 6 Founder's Day tradition

The Houston Texans celebrated their fourth annual Founder's Day to honor late Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert C. McNair. 
news

Five Texans on the All-Rookie team so far, DeMeco's impact, AFC Power rankings | Daily Brew

The Texans rookies get some national attention, DeMeco Ryans' impact, plus how did the past two wins have Houston moving up in the AFC power rankings. 
news

Will Anderson Jr. blocks field goals, goes thrifting, sings a little Adele 

In this week's Deep Slant 1-on-1 presented by Xfinity, DE Will Anderson Jr. opens up about his rookie campaign through the first quarter of the season. 
Advertising