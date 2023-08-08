C.J Stroud expected to start, unofficial depth chart vs. Patriots, Astros in the White House | Daily Brew

This week, the Houston Texans will get a much-needed break from the unrelenting Houston heat and the grind of training camp. Get ready for preseason action!

As the Texans prepare to face the New England Patriots Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, we've got a few major developments.

The Texans released their unofficial depth chart on Monday and C.J. Stroud is expected to start Thursday night against the Patriots. After a battle in camp, the rookie quarterback has now been getting first-team reps and that is expected to translate into preseason action.

On Monday, the Texans held their tenth training camp practice after their Sunday off and John Harris broke down all the big plays, including a pass from Stroud to Nico Collins that was "one of the most physically impressive" of the day.