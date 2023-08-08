C.J Stroud expected to start, unofficial depth chart vs. Patriots, Astros in the White House | Daily Brew

This week, the Houston Texans will get a much-needed break from the unrelenting Houston heat and the grind of training camp. Get ready for preseason action!
As the Texans prepare to face the New England Patriots Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, we've got a few major developments.
The Texans released their unofficial depth chart on Monday and C.J. Stroud is expected to start Thursday night against the Patriots. After a battle in camp, the rookie quarterback has now been getting first-team reps and that is expected to translate into preseason action.
On Monday, the Texans held their tenth training camp practice after their Sunday off and John Harris broke down all the big plays, including a pass from Stroud to Nico Collins that was "one of the most physically impressive" of the day.
Tytus Howard was not at practice headlined the day's news, plus NFL Network visited camp.
Straight off the practice field, Drew Dougherty had a chance to catch up with Houston native, WR Steve Sims, who has been making some spectacular catches in camp. Some call him “Must See” TV.
I chatted with RB Mike Boone about his decision to sign with the Texans, the role of the run game in this offensive scheme and how much he loves the RB room led by Dameon Pierce.
And finally, the Astros took a trip to the White House Monday. Congratulations to the 2022 World Series champs!