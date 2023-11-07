C.J. Stroud logged weird stat in W over Bucs | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Chris Ketchem: Do you think C.J. Stroud will be the first player on the Texans to win Rookie of the Year?

DD: Stroud certainly is a candidate for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and he would be the first Texans player to win it. But don't forget: his head coach was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2006, and Brian Cushing won the same award in 2009. DeMeco Ryans and Cushing were a great linebacker duo together from 2009 through 2011.

Stroud, meanwhile, is coming off his finest performance as a professional. Five touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Tank Dell with 0:06 remaining yesterday. NINE completions of 21 yards or longer. There's a good chance he'll be named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week because of his performance.

He's now thrown 14 touchdown passes and been picked off just once. He's completing 62 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,770 yards.

His team, which selected him second overall in April, is 4-4 and in the playoff hunt…less than a year after they finished with 13 losses.

There's still a long way to go. The Texans will cross the halfway point of 2023 when they face the Bengals in Cincinnati.

But so far, Stroud's certainly in a favorable position to pick up that Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

J.P. Keyes: Dear Drew, Can you explain this to me: How does a QB get 10 rush yards with 0 attempts? CJ Stroud had 470 yards passing, 5 touchdowns, and 10 yards rushing on 0 attempts….can you hit on this for just a minute, it's driving me INSANE?

DD: Take it easy, J.P.! Hope you're great, and thanks for the email.

Early in the fourth quarter yesterday, on a 1st-and-10 at the Tampa Bay 47-yard line, Stroud handed off to running back Devin Singletary. He went to the left side and picked up a yard, and then lateraled the ball back to Stroud. The rookie then scampered up the left side for 10 yards.

Singletary got the rush attempt and a yard, and Stroud got 10 yards. Since he didn't take the handoff, it doesn't count as a rush attempt.

So he entered last weekend with 68 rushing yards on 20 carries this season. He exited with 78 rushing yards…on 20 carries. His yards per carry jumped by a half yard, even though he technically didn't carry the ball.

Dino Iconos: Dear Drew, How is Derek Stingley, Jr. doing? Will he be back soon?

DD: It's going well, according to Ryans.

Two weeks ago, Ryans said Stingley's recovery process is "on schedule. He's on plan. He's doing well."