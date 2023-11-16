C.J. Stroud SLIMES a teammate, news about Denzel Perryman | Daily Brew

Nov 16, 2023 at 07:59 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

We're less than three days away from the Week 11 matchup with the Cardinals, and the Texans will practice again this afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Yesterday they got some work in, and they saw some players--like wide receiver Nico Collins--return to practice after missing some time last week. For a quick reminder, the 60-second recap is **HERE**.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman, as you can read **HERE** in this article by Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, had his 3-game suspension reduced to two.

C.J. Stroud met with the media yesterday, and as Joshua Koch writes, he's still forever focused on improving.

Congrats to running back Devin Singletary. He was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week yesterday because of his 30-carry, 150-yard performance. **The run game getting going might make the Texans passing attack even more dangerous**.

Singletary also got slimed by Stroud after practice yesterday, courtesy of Nickelodeon.

I answered a few questions about C.J. Stroud and the MVP chatter, and you can read about it **HERE**.

