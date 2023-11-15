Nico Collins returns, 'Motor reacts & more | 1-Minute Recap

Perryman update

Yesterday, linebacker Denzel Perryman on Tuesday was suspended for three games because of a fourth quarter hit in Sunday's win. Today, Ryans said Perryman is appealing the suspension.

"The suspension came out, it is what it is," Ryans said. "Denzel is appealing it. We'll see what happens and what's the outcome of this situation later today."

Perryman finished the win with five total tackles, two of which were for a loss.

On the season, the veteran defender is third on the club with 31 total tackles.

Nico returned

The Texans were without several starters on Sunday, one of whom was wide receiver Nico Collins. The third-year pass-catcher was back at practice Wednesday as a limited participant. He's caught 36 balls for a team-best 631 yards, is tied for second on the squad with four touchdown receptions. Ryans said the Texans will know more about Collins' availability for Sunday later this week.

Collins was excited to be back on the field with his teammates.

"It's feel great to be back with the with the guys," Collins said. "Just being able to pick back up where we left off. "It feels great to come back healthy, continue to growing and have fun this week."

Full injury report