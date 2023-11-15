Nico Collins returns, 'Motor reacts & more | 1-Minute Recap

Nov 15, 2023 at 04:52 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231115-1-MINUTE-RECAP

The Texans practiced outside Wednesday afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center. It was a sunny day, with temperatures in the low 70's. Afterwards, head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud held press conferences inside NRG Stadium, and the locker room was open to the media in between. Here are a few key stories from the day.

Singletary's a winner

Running back Devin 'Motor' Singletary found out he was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Wednesday morning. He carried 30 times for 150 yards and a score, and also caught a pass for 11 yards in the win at Cincinnati.

"It feels good," Singletary said. "All the hard work that was put in. But I don't feel like it's just a 'me' award. It took us as a collective to get that. So shout out to the big guys up front."

Singletary's locker is next to safety Jalen Pitre's. The second-year defender was "extremely happy" for Singletary.

"Motor puts in the work every day," Pitre said. "He's legit. I know he's going to continue to improve for us."

Perryman update

Yesterday, linebacker Denzel Perryman on Tuesday was suspended for three games because of a fourth quarter hit in Sunday's win. Today, Ryans said Perryman is appealing the suspension.

"The suspension came out, it is what it is," Ryans said. "Denzel is appealing it. We'll see what happens and what's the outcome of this situation later today."

Perryman finished the win with five total tackles, two of which were for a loss.

On the season, the veteran defender is third on the club with 31 total tackles.

Nico returned

The Texans were without several starters on Sunday, one of whom was wide receiver Nico Collins. The third-year pass-catcher was back at practice Wednesday as a limited participant. He's caught 36 balls for a team-best 631 yards, is tied for second on the squad with four touchdown receptions. Ryans said the Texans will know more about Collins' availability for Sunday later this week.

Collins was excited to be back on the field with his teammates.

"It's feel great to be back with the with the guys," Collins said. "Just being able to pick back up where we left off. "It feels great to come back healthy, continue to growing and have fun this week."

Full injury report

For the full list of who practiced and who didn't, the Texans official injury report is **HERE**.

