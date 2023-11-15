MVP? Flex scheduling? 2026 World Cup? | Fans Wanna Know

Matt Taylor: Dear Drew, can any of the Texans future games be moved to Prime Time this season?

DD: Yes, but I wouldn't count on it happening.

The NFL League office makes the decision, and they generally do so around 12 days before the game. Technically, though, they can make the change six days before a Sunday Night Football contest.

I've been told that the Jets game in December would be Houston's best bet for a flex.

We shall see!

Colby Durley: Greetings Drew and fans across the globe!! Are we going to see Juice Scruggs or Charlie Heck back this year?

DD: We should know a bit more in the next week or so. The offensive linemen aren't on the 53-man roster right now. Both are on injured reserve, although Heck started practicing with the team last week and is in the middle of the 21-day window when he can get added back to the roster.

Oscar Trevino: Dear Drew, NRG stadium is slated to host 2 World Cup games in 2026. Do you plan to attend?

DD: I hope so! But I barely know what my plans are for 2 hours from now, much less three years in the future. I'm pumped for Houston and the World Cup games that'll be here.

I won't ever pretend to be an expert on the sport, but I really got into it about 25 years ago.