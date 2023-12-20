C.J. Stroud status, S.W.A.R.M. meaning, uniform upate | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Life in general?

Drew Dougherty's your guy.

He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clickingHERE.

Bethany Johnson: Dear Drew, How likely are we to see C.J. Stroud & Nico Collins play against the Browns this upcoming week? If Stroud doesn't start, will Case Keenum get the ball again or will it be Davis Mills?

DD: I'm not sure yet, Bethany. We'll have a better idea on Wednesday afternoon after the Texans practice for the first time this week. Stroud, according to Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, was in the concussion protocol on Monday.

Collins, meanwhile, missed most of the Jets game and was then inactive at Tennessee with a calf injury. He did, however, work out in Nashville before the game, so he might be a little bit closer to playing.

If Stroud doesn't go, I'd assume Keenum is the starter.

Jonathan Lopez: Dear Drew, How is Tank Dell's progress?

DD: Good. Ryans recently said Dell was in good spirits and would be back in time for the offseason conditioning program, which starts in mid-April.

Ashley Lewing: Dear Drew, What is meaning behind the SWARM?

DD: Ryans talked about it in his introductory press conference shortly after he was hired, and it stands specifically for Special Work Ethic and Relentless Mindset.