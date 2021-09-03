Captains, Zach Cunningham, Draft picks and more | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!

Charles Smith: Dear Drew, I haven't heard much about Zach Cunningham lately. Is he going to fit in and have a major role in the new defense?

DD: Absolutely. He's fitting in just fine and Defensive Coordinator Lovie Smith is on record as saying he's "an excellent" football player. Smith also believes his 4-3 defensive scheme will allow linebackers like Cunningham to flourish. Cunningham has said he thinks this defense allows him to do what he does best: "run around, make plays, key on the ball." Cunningham will play the Will (weakside) linebacker spot.

James Broderick: Dear Drew, Could you update us on the Texans 2022 draft picks?

DD: I'm hesitant to answer this one because, by the time this article is up on the web, General Manager Nick Caserio might have added or subtracted from the mix. Right now, the Texans have a pick in every round, except for the fifth, because of their trade with Chicago for WR Anthony Miller. They also have two extra sixth-rounders. In total, they have eight selections in April.

Caserio has not been shy about making moves with draft picks and he said earlier this week that "using late-round picks potentially to acquire players, to get them in your building, I think it's something we're never going to shy away from."

So Caserio won't hesitate to add a veteran or two at the expense of a sixth or seventh-round draft pick.