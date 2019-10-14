Carlos Hyde makes a splash in return to Arrowhead

Carlos Hyde had his best performance as a Texan and it came against his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Sunday's 31-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium, Hyde put up his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season with 26 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. Hyde also added one catch for 14 yards.

"Yeah, you know I definitely had a little extra chip on my shoulder," Hyde said. "How things turned out here, it gave me extra motivation. I'm thankful for where I'm at and how things are going."

The sixth-year back spent the offseason with the Chiefs before being traded to Houston prior to the start of the season. But on the first play of the game, Hyde fumbled the ball against his former team. The Chiefs would recover and kick a field goal to gain an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Hyde didn't let that shake him.

"Carlos is a great running back," DeAndre Hopkins said. "He made a mistake early in the game. But, he kept his head up. So, that speaks a lot about who he is as a player."