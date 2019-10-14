Carlos Hyde makes a splash in return to Arrowhead

Carlos Hyde had his best performance as a Texan and it came against his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
In Sunday's 31-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium, Hyde put up his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season with 26 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. Hyde also added one catch for 14 yards.
"Yeah, you know I definitely had a little extra chip on my shoulder," Hyde said. "How things turned out here, it gave me extra motivation. I'm thankful for where I'm at and how things are going."
The sixth-year back spent the offseason with the Chiefs before being traded to Houston prior to the start of the season. But on the first play of the game, Hyde fumbled the ball against his former team. The Chiefs would recover and kick a field goal to gain an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Hyde didn't let that shake him.
"Carlos is a great running back," DeAndre Hopkins said. "He made a mistake early in the game. But, he kept his head up. So, that speaks a lot about who he is as a player."
Hyde continued to make plays as the Texans chipped away at a 17-3 Kansas City lead. He then scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 3:06 left in the second quarter that would cut the Chiefs' lead to just one point, 17-16. Hyde also ran for a 26-yard gain in the third quarter for his longest run since Week 14 of the 2017 season.
"When our offense is moving the ball like that, things are clicking, it's just hard to stop us," Hyde said. "There are so many play makers on this offense. It's a beauty."
The Texans gained 192 yards on the ground led by Hyde, who has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games.
"Carlos has been a great addition since day one," Deshaun Watson said. "He has been towing the ball, towing the rock just where Lamar Miller left off so he has been doing a heck of a job and you've got Duke of course that comes in and does the same thing, but it was big for Carlos especially this game."
Through six games this season, Hyde has rushed for 426 yards on 99 carries and three touchdowns. He has also added six catches for 22 yards receiving. Hyde now has 29 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career.