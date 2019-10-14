Carlos Hyde makes a splash in return to Arrowhead

Oct 13, 2019 at 09:47 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Carlos Hyde had his best performance as a Texan and it came against his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Sunday's 31-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium, Hyde put up his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season with 26 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown. Hyde also added one catch for 14 yards.

"Yeah, you know I definitely had a little extra chip on my shoulder," Hyde said. "How things turned out here, it gave me extra motivation. I'm thankful for where I'm at and how things are going."

The sixth-year back spent the offseason with the Chiefs before being traded to Houston prior to the start of the season. But on the first play of the game, Hyde fumbled the ball against his former team. The Chiefs would recover and kick a field goal to gain an early 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Hyde didn't let that shake him.

"Carlos is a great running back," DeAndre Hopkins said. "He made a mistake early in the game. But, he kept his head up. So, that speaks a lot about who he is as a player."

Hyde continued to make plays as the Texans chipped away at a 17-3 Kansas City lead. He then scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 3:06 left in the second quarter that would cut the Chiefs' lead to just one point, 17-16. Hyde also ran for a 26-yard gain in the third quarter for his longest run since Week 14 of the 2017 season.

"When our offense is moving the ball like that, things are clicking, it's just hard to stop us," Hyde said. "There are so many play makers on this offense. It's a beauty."

The Texans gained 192 yards on the ground led by Hyde, who has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games.

"Carlos has been a great addition since day one," Deshaun Watson said. "He has been towing the ball, towing the rock just where Lamar Miller left off so he has been doing a heck of a job and you've got Duke of course that comes in and does the same thing, but it was big for Carlos especially this game."

Through six games this season, Hyde has rushed for 426 yards on 99 carries and three touchdowns. He has also added six catches for 22 yards receiving. Hyde now has 29 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career.

Related Content

news

Texans to open 2022 season at home against Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans will open their 2022 campaign at home against the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL announced Thursday.

news

Special teams looking to build in 2022 | Daily Brew

With returning special teams players and new players on the way, Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross can't help his optimism heading into Year 2.

news

Lovie Smith a big reason for Kirksey, Grugier-Hill to re-sign | Daily Brew

LBs Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill wanted to return to the Houston Texans to play for Lovie Smith as head coach.

news

Lovie Smith on Davis Mills: "There are so many good things he did and that's as a rookie"

Davis Mills has not officially been named the Houston Texans starter in 2022, but the second-year quarterback is certainly showing the skills of a leader.

news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.

news

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are engaged!

Simone Biles called it "the easiest yes," announcing her engagement with Houston Texans DB Jonathan Owens on Tuesday morning.

news

1-on-1 with Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

AP reporter Greg Beacham gives insight on Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, who interviewed for the Houston Texans Head Coach position.

news

Meet OL Geron Christian Sr.

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr., claimed off waivers from the Washington Football Team on May 21, 2021.

news

Meet OL Jordan Steckler

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, signed as a free agent on February 5, 2021.

news

Meet OL Justin Britt

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Justin Britt, signed as a free agent on March 8, 2021.

news

Lonnie Johnson Jr. showing growth at safety this offseason | Daily Brew

With a full season and the end of the offseason program under his belt, Lonnie Johnson is showing growth at the safety position.

news

Meet TE Paul Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans tight end Paul Quessenberry, signed as a free agent on February 10, 2021.

Advertising