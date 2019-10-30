CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun rejoins Texans ahead of London game

The Houston Texans brought a familiar face back to the facility this week, signing cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun to the active roster.

"You bring a guy back that's a good guy, he works very hard, he has a really good understanding of we're trying to do," head coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday. "He understands the terminology, he knows the guys, so it's easy to communicate. It's not like he's got to come in here and get to know everybody. He knows them."

Boddy-Calhoun (5-9, 193) spent OTAs, training camp and preseason with the Texans this year. Houston hopes that the fourth-year player can add some depth to a secondary dealing with injuries to starters like Johnathan Joseph, Bradley Roby and Lonnie Johnson.

"When we introduced him to the team this morning, the team was excited to have him back," O'Brien said. "So, yeah, there's a lot that goes into having a guy that you've had before. No doubt."

In a corresponding roster move, the Texans place J.J. Watt on Injured Reserve following his season-ending pectoral injury in Sunday's win over Oakland.

Boddy-Calhoun, 26, has played in 43 career regular season games (21 starts) over three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2016-18), compiling 128 total tackles (103 solo), 19 passes defensed, three interceptions, five quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, 10 total special teams tackles and one interception returned for a touchdown.