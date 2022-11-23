Changes?, Eno Benjamin & John Metchie | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Mike Henry: Dear Drew, Will Lovie Smith bring in Kyle Allen at quarterback?

DD: Nothing official has been said, one way or another. When he was asked that during Wednesday's press conference, the head coach said he's not going to announce a starter because he thinks "that would give the opponent an advantage." But Davis Mills normally speaks with the media at the podium after Smith on Wednesdays, and he didn't this week. Instead, the team said the quarterback press conference will be Friday.

Mills, and the rest of the team, have struggled this season. Judging by a few of these context clues above, it's looking like Allen will be the guy under center in Miami this Sunday.

@TexansMexico: Dear Drew, Do you think Eno Benjamin could debut this week?

DD: I do. The running back was claimed off waivers last week, and practiced with the team on Thursday and Friday. Benjamin was inactive against the Commanders. Smith said Wednesday that Benjamin has looked good in the limited time with the team, but wouldn't go as far as saying he'd be active versus the Dolphins. But I think he's got a good chance of playing Sunday in South Florida.

@ColetonWisch: Dear Drew, How is John Metchie doing?

DD: The rookie wide receiver seems to be doing well. He's not practicing yet, and continues his treatment for Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL). But he's in the building here and there, and his teammates light up when they're around him. Neither he or the Texans have put a timetable on a return.

Putnam Ruggovich: Dear Drew, Why do you write out the inactives on toilet paper every week?

DD: Toilet paper. It's either a napkin or a paper towel roll. But a few years back, I think I was in a press box on the road and hastily wrote the inactives list on a napkin, took a picture of it, and tweeted it out. A few folks on Twitter chided me about it, so I did it again. Each week, someone stumbles upon it for the first time and chimes in.