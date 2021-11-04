Changes, QB room, approaching the bye | Dear Drew

George Howell: Dear Drew, Why does Davis Mills hold on to the ball so long when everyone is covered, instead of throwing the ball out of bounds, he just holds it waiting to be tackled and lose more yardage.

DD: He's looking for a receiver to throw to. After the loss to Los Angeles on Sunday, he said he held onto it too long and needs to do a better job of "making sure I'm getting the ball out of my hands before those guys get to me."

Darin Fohner: Dear Drew, Have the Texans shown any interest in Ole Miss QB Matt Corral and what are the chances he could be a Texan come draft time?

DD: While I don't know the exact level of interest, I'm certain the scouting department knows quite a bit about Corral, and he's on their radar, but that's the case with all other 31 teams as well. He's a talented QB playing in the SEC, so he's gotten a lot of scrutiny and will continue to get looked at from now through whenever he gets drafted.

German Texan: Dear Drew, With the release of Vernon Hargreaves III and Desmond King ll being inactive last week, who do you think our starting corners will be at Miami?

DD: I think King will likely be back this week. If that's indeed the case, he and Terrance Mitchell are probably the starters at corner. Tavierre Thomas might be a starter, like he was last week if King isn't a go.

Christian: Dear Drew, What are your Bye Week plans?

DD: Nothing major, but I for sure want to see "The Many Saints of Newark" in the theater. I'm a big Sopranos fan and gotta check that out.

