Clowney rehab in Houston "on the right track"

The first overall pick in the 2014 Draft, Clowney appeared in four games during a star-crossed rookie campaign. A starter at outside linebacker in Week 1, he left that contest against Washington with a tackle for loss and a knee injury that would require meniscus surgery later that week.

Clowney returned to action in a Week 8 win over the Titans, missed the next game against the Eagles, returned after the bye and played the next two contests against Cleveland and Cincinnati. After the loss to the Bengals, his season was finished, and he underwent a second surgery on the same knee. This time, though, it was for a microfracture injury.

"When he came out of the surgery, the first six weeks were very important because he couldn't put any weight on the knee," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "He had to be really disciplined in whatever he could do, rehab-wise. He had to be very disciplined doing that, and he was. I think he's on the right track."