Clowney's long road to recovery

At 6-5, 266 pounds, there wasn't much he couldn't do on the football field when healthy. The two-time All-SEC player was often referred to as "a freak of nature" with his size, speed, and explosiveness. Would he be able to regain that after such a major surgery? Only time would tell, but Clowney made a promise to himself.

"After everybody was telling me about the surgery, on how hard it was going to be and a lot of guys don't do this after the surgery, don't do that, I was like, 'I'm going to try to beat the odds,'" Clowney said Monday. "I've always been that way my whole life, so I was going to work hard and just try to push for a good time to come back and I'm feeling great."

Clowney's rookie season had come to a disappointing end. His December 2014 surgery was only the beginning. Despite his positive attitude, Clowney admits that rehabbing his knee was the toughest thing he'd ever gone through. There were days he didn't feel finishing his rehab, days he didn't feel like even going to rehab, but did so anyway with the support of his family, his mother Josenna, his teammates, and the Texans training staff.

"So they got me out of the house, and I just got up here, and once I was done I was like, 'Man, I'm glad I did it today,'" Clowney said. "Got the work in and it helped me, (Coordinator of Rehabilitation/Assistant Athletic Trainer) Roland (Ramirez) and them stayed on me the whole time through my rehab. He never let me quit."

Then there was a turning point.