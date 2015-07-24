College with most players on Texans is...

On the Texans' current roster, what college is most represented?

If you said "Michigan State" without looking at the roster page, congrats. You're a Super Texans Fan.

There are 89 Texans on the roster right now. Houston starts training camp on August 1, and five former Spartans are on the roster. Quarterback Brian Hoyer, receivers Keshawn Martin and Keith Mumphery, linebacker Max Bullough and safety Kurtis Drummond all played their college ball at Michigan State.