College with most players on Texans is...

On the Texans' current roster, what college is most represented?
If you said "Michigan State" without looking at the roster page, congrats. You're a Super Texans Fan.
There are 89 Texans on the roster right now. Houston starts training camp on August 1, and five former Spartans are on the roster. Quarterback Brian Hoyer, receivers Keshawn Martin and Keith Mumphery, linebacker Max Bullough and safety Kurtis Drummond all played their college ball at Michigan State.
There are four Aggies on the Texans' roster, with punter Shane Lechler, kicker Randy Bullock and
receivers EZ Nwachukwu and Travis Labhart representing Texas A&M.
Three schools have three players apiece with Houston, as Alabama, Georgia and Iowa each placed a trio on the squad.
Twelve colleges have two players suiting up for the Texans right now, including the likes of Texas State, South Florida and William & Mary.
The makeup, university-wise, will shift on September 5 when the final cuts whittle the roster down to 53 players.
|SCHOOL
|# OF PLAYERS
|Michigan State
|5
|Texas A&M
|4
|Alabama
|3
|Georgia
|3
|Iowa
|3
|Auburn
|2
|Clemson
|2
|LSU
|2
|Nebraska
|2
|Oregon
|2
|South Carolina
|2
|South Florida
|2
|Texas State
|2
|UCLA
|2
|Utah
|2
|William & Mary
|2
|Wisconsin
|2
|47 other schools
|1
|TOTAL
|89
The Houston Texans roster in photos.