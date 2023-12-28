Compelling reasons for Andre Johnson in the Hall & Stroud's back | Daily Brew

Happy Thursday morning to you. Four days remain in 2023, and in three days the Texans will host the Titans in the regular season finale.
The big news on Wednesday was C.J. Stroud's **return to the practice field**.
It was good to see him back, and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said the rookie's in Stage 4 of the concussion protocol.
Also appearing on the practice field yesterday...Kareem Jackson. The 2010 first-rounder played here from 2010 through 2018, and was a Denver Bronco from 2019 through last week. They waived him, the Texans claimed him on Tuesday, and **K-Jack hit the field in Houston** Wednesday.
Another player who was back on the field yesterday was Blake Cashman. The linebacker left the Jets game with a hamstring injury and was a limited participant on Wednesday at practice.
Last night the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the finalists for 2024, and **Andre Johnson was one of them**. It's the third year in a row for him, and **here's a refresher on why he's so deserving**.
I answered a few fan questions about Stroud, Jackson, the new uniforms on the way next season and much more, **HERE**.