The latest on C.J. Stroud, Kareem Jackson's role & new colors | Fans Wanna Know

Eli Carel: Dear Drew, How much longer is C.J. Stroud out? And how old do I have to be to be a water boy?

DD: Eli's first question is a variation of the most popular topic this week: Stoud's status. His second one is a good one, too, so that's why Eli's was chosen.

Stroud was back at practice on Wednesday, and it was his first on-field action since leaving the loss at New York three weeks ago in the fourth quarter. Since then, the rookie quarterback's been in the concussion protocol.

Seeing him out there today is obviously a very encouraging sign. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans shared that Stroud was in stage 4 of the concussion protocol, and that it was good to have Stroud back.

"It just lifts everybody's spirits to see him back doing well and still progressing in the right direction," Ryans said. "So, happy about that."

The men and women who you see dispensing water on game day are all full-time employees of the sports medicine staff. There's no real age minimum, but they all have undergraduate and graduate degrees, along with some high levels of experience at previous stops.