C.J. Stroud is back, and Kareem Jackson practices | 1-Minute Recap

Dec 27, 2023 at 07:42 PM
Drew Dougherty

Under clear sunny skies, with temperatures in the upper 60's, the Texans practiced outside Wednesday afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Afterwards, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans met with the media in a press conference at NRG Stadium, and players talked to the media in the locker room following Ryans. Here are a few key storylines from the day, which can be read in less than 60 seconds.

Return of Stroud

Quarterback C.J. Stroud took to the practice field and was listed as a limited participant. The rookie was concussed in the fourth quarter of the loss at the New York Jets in Week 14. 

Ryans shared that Stroud remains in Stage 4 of the concussion protocol and has one more Stage to go before he can play in a game. The head coach is "happy" Stroud was on the field, and said the rookie's presence lifted "everybody's spirits".

K-Jack's back

Kareem Jackson was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Tuesday, and practiced with the squad today. He wore the number 22 on his jersey, and the safety was glad to be back where his professional career began in 2010. Jackson, with 14 years of NFL experience under his belt, believes he's ready to help his new club on the field and in the locker room. He cited one aspect, in particular, in which he can contribute.

"Definitely leadership," Jackson said. "Obviously it's my first day here. I've had a chance to watch them quite a bit this year. Definitely some leaders out there. But just want to be a piece to a puzzle however I can help this team win."

2 times with Titans

The Texans face Tennessee at NRG Stadium Sunday in the regular season finale. It'll be the second and final time they'll see the Titans in 2023, and Houston's gunning for another victory after besting the Titans in overtime two Sundays ago.

"It's a little weird playing them so soon again," Ryans said. "But, when it happens, you don't think much is going to change schematically from both teams. You kind of know what you're going to get."

Injury Report

For the complete Wednesday injury report, click **HERE**.

