Daily Brew: D.J. Reader set to face free agency after big season

"D.J. is definitely in that category of smart, tough, and dependable," O'Brien said Monday. "He's been a really good player for us ever since the day he walked in here. So, we're going to sit down with D.J., we're going to talk and we're going to try to do what's best for both sides. We'll see where that goes, but D.J. is just a – he's an awesome guy, a guy that has played a lot of great football for us and that's it."