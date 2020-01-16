Daily Brew: D.J. Reader set to face free agency after big season

Jan 16, 2020 at 03:23 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Coming off his best season statistically, D.J. Reader will become a free agent in March. The fourth-year defensive lineman set single-season career highs in tackles (52), tackles for loss (6), sacks (2.5) and quarterback hits (13) through 15 starts in 2019. Reader, selected in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, made the most of his opportunities, becoming a full-time starter at nose tackle by his second season.

"It feels good, playing really good ball with my guys, that's always fun just playing with my brothers," Reader said. "Trying to move forward, always progressing. If you're not progressing you're dying. I feel like I was just trying to turn forward as a player, seeing guys that came in with me, this defense, our team being better, all of us growing up. Just trying to contribute my part and I feel like I was able to do that."

Reader was also named the Texans' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year and voted second-alternate for the 2020 Pro Bowl. According to Pro Football Focus, Reader graded out as the best among free agent interior defensive linemen last season. The 26-year-old also ranked second among all NFL nose tackles in total tackles in 2017 and appeared in all 16 games with seven starts as a rookie in 2016.

Head coach Bill O'Brien and the Texans will meet with Reader this offseason before he hits free agency.

"D.J. is definitely in that category of smart, tough, and dependable," O'Brien said Monday. "He's been a really good player for us ever since the day he walked in here. So, we're going to sit down with D.J., we're going to talk and we're going to try to do what's best for both sides. We'll see where that goes, but D.J. is just a – he's an awesome guy, a guy that has played a lot of great football for us and that's it."

The 2020 league year and free agency period begin at 3:00 p.m. CT on March 18.

Related Content

news

Texans to open 2022 season at home against Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans will open their 2022 campaign at home against the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL announced Thursday.

news

Special teams looking to build in 2022 | Daily Brew

With returning special teams players and new players on the way, Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross can't help his optimism heading into Year 2.

news

Lovie Smith a big reason for Kirksey, Grugier-Hill to re-sign | Daily Brew

LBs Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill wanted to return to the Houston Texans to play for Lovie Smith as head coach.

news

Lovie Smith on Davis Mills: "There are so many good things he did and that's as a rookie"

Davis Mills has not officially been named the Houston Texans starter in 2022, but the second-year quarterback is certainly showing the skills of a leader.

news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.

news

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are engaged!

Simone Biles called it "the easiest yes," announcing her engagement with Houston Texans DB Jonathan Owens on Tuesday morning.

news

1-on-1 with Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

AP reporter Greg Beacham gives insight on Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, who interviewed for the Houston Texans Head Coach position.

news

Meet OL Geron Christian Sr.

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr., claimed off waivers from the Washington Football Team on May 21, 2021.

news

Meet OL Jordan Steckler

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, signed as a free agent on February 5, 2021.

news

Meet OL Justin Britt

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Justin Britt, signed as a free agent on March 8, 2021.

news

Lonnie Johnson Jr. showing growth at safety this offseason | Daily Brew

With a full season and the end of the offseason program under his belt, Lonnie Johnson is showing growth at the safety position.

news

Meet TE Paul Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans tight end Paul Quessenberry, signed as a free agent on February 10, 2021.

Advertising