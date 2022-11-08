Dameon Pierce and Draft chatter | Dear Drew

Nov 08, 2022 at 02:23 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Joshua Fehrenbach: Dear Drew, I'm not sure if this has been answered already, but is Dameon Pierce the Texans official RB1?
DD: Hi Joshua. Yes, Pierce is the Texans starter at running back. He's started all eight games and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. As a team last year, Houston averaged an NFL-worst 3.4 yards per. He's gone over 100 yards in a game twice this year, and also had a 92-yard and 99-yard performance. Only five backs in the NFL have more than his 678 rushing yards in 2022.

Nick Garcia: Dear Drew do you think the Texans are going to focus on getting the number one draft pick for the rest of the season, and who you think the Texans will draft?
DD: No, Nick. I do not. They're focused on the next game, which is in New Jersey against the Giants. The coaches and players are concerned about winning, and don't care about draft positioning.

As far as who they'll take, still a long way until late April. Houston is well-armed with draft picks, as the Texans have their own first-rounder as well as Cleveland's. The Texans have a second round selection, and a pair of third round picks as well.

With nine combined wins the last three seasons, they'll take the best players available regardless of position. The Texans will take all the high-quality help they can get.

Noel Coronado: Dear Drew, What does our team need to do to finish a game strong? HELP!!!
DD: In the fourth quarter of games, they need to play better defense and score points. In their six losses and one tie, they've been outscored a combined 69-17 in the fourth quarter. A lot of that is due to a run defense that's allowed 1,445 yards on the ground. No team has allowed more.

Willie Lee Jackson: Dear Drew, Will the Houston Texans be able to win the Super Bowl before 2025?
DD: There's certainly hope. They've bolstered their run game with one of the most exciting players in the NFL in Pierce. The secondary looks better and linebacker Christian Harris is starting to make plays now that he's getting in the lineup after injury. The offensive line is playing better and as I pointed out above, Houston is loaded with a lot of NFL Draft picks this spring, along with two more first-rounders in 2024 as well. If those pieces all come together, anything can happen.

Jake Collett: Dear Drew, What is your favorite thing to do on gameday?
DD: See the Texans win! I enjoy co-hosting 'Texans Unlimited Live' with Deepi Sidhu before the game, and during the game I love the in-stadium updates I give on the video boards. But the best part of all gamedays is being on the field as Houston is in the victory formation.

