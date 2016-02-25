Day 2 NFL Combine social recap

Just like that, the second day of the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine is over.
The rest of the coaches and executives from around the league finished their podium interviews, while quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends and running backs took their turn meeting the media following measurements and medical exams.
While yesterday's Texans focus on social media was centered more on the combine scene and prominent media personalities, Thursday's was more coach and player focused.
The digital broadcast team had a busy day, covering podium sessions and sitdowns with coach Bill O'Brien and general manager Rick Smith, engaging with fans directly with two Periscope Q&A's, and introducing Houston to a couple prospects through Snapchat.
Recap all the action from Thursday on social media below.