DE Dylan Horton excited to get to work in DeMeco Ryans' defense | 2023 NFL Draft

Horton (6-4, 205) transferred from New Mexico to TCU in 2020, also switching to defensive end for the Horned Frogs. Over the course of his collegiate career, Horton transitioned from safety to linebacker to d-line, requiring him not only to gain over 60 pounds, but to learn the defense from different perspectives.

"I feel like playing different positions makes me understand the game in a in a different way," Horton said. "I started from safety and worked my way down closer to the ball. So after that, I got to see the speed of the game change, my responsibilities. How people play the game changes and I feel like I can just kind of use that to make me into a better football player."