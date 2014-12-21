DeAndre Hopkins active vs. Ravens

DeAndre Hopkins will play in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury and missing practice this week. Garrett Graham and Tom Savage top the list of Texans inactives.
The following is the complete of inactives for Sunday's game against Baltimore.
HOUSTON
QB Tom Savage
TE Garrett Graham
S Josh Aubrey
ILB Mike Mohamed
WR DeVier Posey
G Xavier Su'a-Filo
OLB Jason Ankrah
BALTIMORE
WR/RS Michael Campanaro
CB Chris Greenwood
ILB Arthur Brown
DT Terrence Cody
G/C Gino Gradkowski
OL Ryan Jensen
DT Casey Walker