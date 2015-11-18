DeAndre Hopkins among four not practicing Wednesday

DeAndre Hopkins was among four players who did not practice Wednesday. Hopkins, listed on the official injury report with a knee issue, was present for during the media portion of practice. Also not practicing Wednesday were Brian Hoyer![](/team/roster/brian-hoyer/0530e11a-1fee-4a55-b43d-c9c35228944a/ "Brian Hoyer") (concussion), Akeem Dent (hamstring), and Chris Polk (hamstring).
"Just watching DeAndre (Hopkins) on film, he's probably one of the tops in the league, if not the top, with everything he has done this year from his route running, to his ball skills, to his feistiness and everything else, the guy is having a great year," New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles said in via conference call Wednesday.
Hopkins caught the game-winning touchdown in Monday night's 10-6 win in Cincinnati and finished the game with five receptions for 57 yards and the score. The third-year wide receiver has started 41 regular season games, which ranks second among all active NFL wide receivers.
The Texans will host the Jets on Sunday in their annual Salute to Service Day game. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS KHOU-11 and SportsRadio 610.
Check out the action from the Texans at Bengals Monday Night Football matchup.