DeAndre Hopkins breaks another NFL record 

Nov 17, 2019 at 12:35 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

DeAndre Hopkins continues to break NFL records at a rapid pace, and did so again in the Texans Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The two-time First-Team All-Pro became the second-youngest NFL player to reach 600 career receptions with his fourth catch of the game.

In the first quarter at Baltimore, Hopkins caught a pass for 11 yards on the Texans second offensive series to reach the career milestone. He needed just four catches heading into Sunday's game and was asked about it earlier in the week.

"That's dope; that's cool," Hopkins said Monday. "Definitely going to keep that football, only if we win. But no, winning is really the most important thing to me. But to be up there with people like Larry Fitzgerald, that's not bad. That's not bad at all. That's pretty cool. The only thing better than [600] is [600] more, so hopefully I can be the first to do that."

Hopkins, at 27 years, five months and 12 days, trails only Larry Fitzgerald in reaching 600 career catches. Through the first 10 games of 2019, Hopkins recorded 681 receiving yards and has caught four touchdown passes. In Sunday's loss at Baltimore, Hopkins added seven catches for a team-high 80 yards receiving.

Related Content

news

Texans to open 2022 season at home against Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans will open their 2022 campaign at home against the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL announced Thursday.

news

Special teams looking to build in 2022 | Daily Brew

With returning special teams players and new players on the way, Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross can't help his optimism heading into Year 2.

news

Lovie Smith a big reason for Kirksey, Grugier-Hill to re-sign | Daily Brew

LBs Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill wanted to return to the Houston Texans to play for Lovie Smith as head coach.

news

Lovie Smith on Davis Mills: "There are so many good things he did and that's as a rookie"

Davis Mills has not officially been named the Houston Texans starter in 2022, but the second-year quarterback is certainly showing the skills of a leader.

news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.

news

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are engaged!

Simone Biles called it "the easiest yes," announcing her engagement with Houston Texans DB Jonathan Owens on Tuesday morning.

news

1-on-1 with Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

AP reporter Greg Beacham gives insight on Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, who interviewed for the Houston Texans Head Coach position.

news

Meet OL Geron Christian Sr.

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr., claimed off waivers from the Washington Football Team on May 21, 2021.

news

Meet OL Jordan Steckler

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, signed as a free agent on February 5, 2021.

news

Meet OL Justin Britt

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Justin Britt, signed as a free agent on March 8, 2021.

news

Lonnie Johnson Jr. showing growth at safety this offseason | Daily Brew

With a full season and the end of the offseason program under his belt, Lonnie Johnson is showing growth at the safety position.

news

Meet TE Paul Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans tight end Paul Quessenberry, signed as a free agent on February 10, 2021.

Advertising