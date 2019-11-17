DeAndre Hopkins breaks another NFL record 

In the first quarter at Baltimore, Hopkins caught a pass for 11 yards on the Texans second offensive series to reach the career milestone. He needed just four catches heading into Sunday's game and was asked about it earlier in the week.

"That's dope; that's cool," Hopkins said Monday. "Definitely going to keep that football, only if we win. But no, winning is really the most important thing to me. But to be up there with people like Larry Fitzgerald, that's not bad. That's not bad at all. That's pretty cool. The only thing better than [600] is [600] more, so hopefully I can be the first to do that."