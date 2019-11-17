DeAndre Hopkins breaks another NFL record 

DeAndre Hopkins continues to break NFL records at a rapid pace, and did so again in the Texans Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The two-time First-Team All-Pro became the second-youngest NFL player to reach 600 career receptions with his fourth catch of the game.
In the first quarter at Baltimore, Hopkins caught a pass for 11 yards on the Texans second offensive series to reach the career milestone. He needed just four catches heading into Sunday's game and was asked about it earlier in the week.
"That's dope; that's cool," Hopkins said Monday. "Definitely going to keep that football, only if we win. But no, winning is really the most important thing to me. But to be up there with people like Larry Fitzgerald, that's not bad. That's not bad at all. That's pretty cool. The only thing better than [600] is [600] more, so hopefully I can be the first to do that."
Hopkins, at 27 years, five months and 12 days, trails only Larry Fitzgerald in reaching 600 career catches. Through the first 10 games of 2019, Hopkins recorded 681 receiving yards and has caught four touchdown passes. In Sunday's loss at Baltimore, Hopkins added seven catches for a team-high 80 yards receiving.