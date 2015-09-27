DeAndre Hopkins cleared to play against Bucs

Check out photos of players arriving at NRG Stadium prior to their game against the Buccaneers.
DeAndre Hopkins will play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hopkin cleared the NFL concussion protocol and will be in the starting lineup, currently without Arian Foster and Duane Brown. Hopkins, who returned to practice Friday, entered Sunday's game as probable. Hopkins underwent the league's five-step protocol this week after having concussion-like symptoms following the Texans' Week 2 loss at Carolina.