DeAndre Hopkins gets attention, all over, at Pro Bowl

Irvin was especially impressed that Hopkins has flourished despite fluctuation at the quarterback position in each of his three NFL seasons. The former Cowboy formed a lethal pass-and-catch duo in the 1990's with fellow Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. Irvin said whenever Aikman was out due to injury, his confidence sagged and his play suffered.

"I would not be able to do it," Irvin said. "Whenever you brought in another quarterback, I played with a lot less confidence. What he does is just flat out incredible."

As a rookie, Hopkins played with three different quarterbacks. In 2014, he caught a pass from four different signal callers. In 2015, he saw Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, T.J. Yates and Brandon Weeden all get starts under center.

Defending the former Clemson Tiger is a tall task, as Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman explained.