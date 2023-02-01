Dear Houston Texans Cheerleaders Alumni | Black History Month

Dear HTC Alumni,

"Though it be a thrilling and marvelous thing to be merely young and gifted in such times, it is doubly so—doubly dynamic—to be young, gifted and black." Lorraine Hansberry

We all have dreams, but to make our dreams come into reality, it takes a lot of determination, dedication and effort. Thank you to all the beautiful Black women who have paved a way for others to be on this team. Thank you for your grace under pressure, your beauty inside and out, continually lifting and inspiring us all. You all have broken barriers and inspired other Black women to see that it is possible to be a Houston Texans Cheerleader. You mean so much to our team, organization and Houston.

You have created space for young, gifted Black women to be on this team allowing us to show the world our beauty and excellence. The journey might not have always been easy, but the sacrifices you made have allowed us to feel free, truly embracing everything that makes us unique in this organization. Seeing you in the iconic red boots gave us something to aspire to be and helped us see that it was possible to be an HTC. Thank you for being what we needed to see. To see it be done was belief that we could do it too. Your legacy and impact are forever cherished and never forgotten.

You were more than just a cheerleader. You successfully represented our organization so gracefully, showed the rewards of not limiting our potential and left a legacy that teaches us to embrace our whole selves. You are survivors, nurses, teachers, entrepreneurs, businesswomen, caretakers, writers, ambassadors and so much more. You are HTC then, now and forever.

With our future ahead of us, and our ancestors beside us, there's nothing we can't do. May your legacy and strength flow on forever.

Sending all the love that the universe has to offer us Black women,