HTC breast cancer survivor recognized on Pink Ribbon Day | Off the Field

Nov 15, 2022 at 09:57 AM
Houston Texans Cheerleader

In November 2021, I went for a mammogram after feeling a lump on my left breast. After an ultrasound and biopsy, I received the news on December 17 that I had Stage 1 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. With the love and support of my family and friends, including some former HTC, we looked towards a treatment plan.

In January 2022, I had a lumpectomy followed by four weeks of daily radiation treatments. The tumor I had was estrogen and progesterone positive meaning the cancer was fed by the naturaly occurring hormones in my body. My treatment plan includes monthly injection and a medication that I will take every day for a minimum of five years.

Early detection is vital and having a healthy lifestyle helped in my recovery efforts.

Ringing the bell after the conclusion of radiation was bittersweet as the mental wounds of my diagnosis was still somewhat fresh, but I was thankful that I got treated and was surrounded by love.

Being honored at the Texans game was such a shock, I was moved to tears. It's been my pleasure working with the lovely ladies of HTC over the years. I hope that my story can bring awareness regarding early detection. I don't look like what I've been through and thank God!

-HTC Alumna Ada

