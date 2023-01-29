HTC educator recognized as Teacher of the Year | Off the Field

I had the honor of being a Houston Texans Cheerleader for five seasons. I was on the team from 2005-2010 and served as captain from 2007-2010!
This is my eighteenth year as an educator, and I have spent the last fourteen years as the Director of the Summer Creek High School Starlettes Drill Team after I founded the team during the high schools 2009 inaugural year. Over the years, the Starlettes have done numerous community outreach projects, statewide performances, and held Grand Champion titles at multiple contests. Having held the title of Grand Champions the last four consecutive years has been an incredible accomplishment for my team! The greatest memories I have shared on this journey have all been because of this amazing team and their continuous commitment and dedication to our organization. As a director, being able to encourage my students and dancers has made this entire journey more than rewarding.
I absolutely adore what I do and the impact I can make while doing what I love daily! I couldn't do this without the support of my family, and I am so grateful to them for being so supportive of my teaching career. Being awarded Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year is such an incredible honor, and I am most thankful to my students, their families, my family and the entire Houston community!
-HTC Alumna Terri