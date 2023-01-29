HTC educator recognized as Teacher of the Year | Off the Field

This is my eighteenth year as an educator, and I have spent the last fourteen years as the Director of the Summer Creek High School Starlettes Drill Team after I founded the team during the high schools 2009 inaugural year. Over the years, the Starlettes have done numerous community outreach projects, statewide performances, and held Grand Champion titles at multiple contests. Having held the title of Grand Champions the last four consecutive years has been an incredible accomplishment for my team! The greatest memories I have shared on this journey have all been because of this amazing team and their continuous commitment and dedication to our organization. As a director, being able to encourage my students and dancers has made this entire journey more than rewarding.