HTC Jasmine goes to the Pro Bowl | Off the Field

Feb 03, 2023 at 03:21 PM
Houston Texans Cheerleader

Attending this year's Pro Bowl Games has truly been a blessing from God and a dream come true. Initially I was nervous about being the only one from my team and meeting 23 brand new people. Little did I know that these 23 people would change my life forever.

As honored and humbled as I was when announced as the 2023 Houston Texans Pro Bowl Cheerleader, I don't think I truly understood the magnitude of it all until I arrived in Las Vegas. The week spent in Las Vegas was about so much more than just pretty faces and talented dancers. We were building character, changing lives and forming relationships all while doing the very thing we love the most.

From bonding with my new teammates, to late night rehearsals, to the iconic PBC photoshoot, the memories I've made will be forever engraved in my mind. Being surrounded by likeminded men and women who are also all leaders and the best representations of their respected organizations, has humbled and inspired me more than ever before. There was no competition at all, just one common goal between us and that was to have fun, make memories and dance our hearts out.

One part that I loved about attending the Pro Bowl Games was being able to see my family watch me in action at appearances and the game! Embedded in our schedule was "free time" that the cheerleaders were able to utilize as they please, so it was nice having the opportunity to spend this time with our loved ones.

When Pro Bowl gameday came, I wanted to soak it all in. The games were so exciting from start to finish! The fans were intrigued, the players were having fun and let's not forget about the celebrity team captains! Having Snoop Dog as our AFC team captain was like icing on the cake. I appreciated the open-mindedness approach the fans and players had with the Pro Bowl Games this year. With it being the very first year of its kind, the games made history making it more special to us and so much so much fun!

Lastly, my Pro Bowl experience would not have been the same without the endless support of my family, friends, teammates and Coach Casey. Being honored and voted to attend the games by my teammates is the highest honor I have ever achieved in my dance career. As I am still in awe of the very moment I was announced, I carried that energy with me throughout the week.

After this remarkable experience with the NFL, e2K entertainment and my fellow PBC sisters, I will be forever changed. There truly aren't enough words to do this trip justice. I am so grateful for this opportunity to have represented the entire Houston Texans organization with pride! Go Texans!

-HTC Jasmine

📸 | Houston Texans Cheerleaders represented at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

HTC Jasmine was chosen as the Houston Texans 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleader and represented the team in Las Vegas.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
1 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
2 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2023 National Football League
The Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
3 / 20

The Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

PERRY KNOTTS/2023 National Football League
The Houston Texans 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleader is seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
4 / 20

The Houston Texans 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleader is seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2023 National Football League
The Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
5 / 20

The Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

PERRY KNOTTS/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
6 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
7 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2023 National Football League
The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
8 / 20

The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

PERRY KNOTTS/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
9 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2023 National Football League
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
10 / 20

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

PERRY KNOTTS/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
11 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
12 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
13 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2023 National Football League
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
14 / 20

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

PERRY KNOTTS/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
15 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
16 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
17 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
18 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
19 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2023 National Football League
The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
20 / 20

The 2023 Pro Bowl Cheerleaders are seen during a photoshoot on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2023 National Football League
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

HTC educator recognized as Teacher of the Year | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheer Alumna Terri was recognized by Summer Creek High School.

news

HTC breast cancer survivor recognized on Pink Ribbon Day | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheer Alumna Ada was recognized on Pink Ribbon Day.

news

Texans visit Uvalde High School football home opener and youth football camp | Texans Cheer Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Rachel visited Uvalde with the Texans for the Uvalde High School football team's home opener.

news

2022 Pro Bowl Experience | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Shakiia represented the Texans at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

news

Pro Bowl 2022 | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Shakiia will be representing the Texans at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

news

Houston Texans Cheerleaders 2021 My Cause, My Boots | Off the Field

HTC has proudly chosen to represent the Houston Area Women's Center (HAWC) as their "My Cause My Boots'' initiative to raise awareness for domestic violence and the work that HAWC supports.

news

A Special Salute to Service Game | Off the Field

This year's Salute to Service game is dear to one Houston Texans Cheerleader's heart because she gets to share it with her Godfather.

news

NFL announces nominees for Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced the 2021 nominees for the eleventh annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

news

Dancing in honor of breast cancer warriors | Off the Field

At Sunday's Pink Ribbon Day presented by Kroger, a Houston Texans Cheerleader and her grandmother will be brought down during the game to share a special moment with fans and other breast cancer warriors.

news

Representing a culture | Off the Field

Representing the Latinx culture within such a diverse group of individuals is a privilege to Houston Texans Cheerleader Gabrielle.

news

Honoring cultural roots | Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Victoria hopes young Latinx cheerleaders who see her achieving her dreams will be inspired to reach their own one day.

Advertising