Dear Houston Texans Cheerleaders | Black History Month

Feb 01, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Houston Texans Cheerleader

Dear HTC,

The moment I stepped onto the field for the first time as a Houston Texans Cheerleader in 2008, I knew my life would never be the same. The crowd, the performances, the game, the lights, and most importantly, the relationships I made with my HTC sisters.

I knew then, and I know now the significance of what those 3 years would mean. To have the opportunity to represent such a phenomenal organization. To feel valued by that organization and to see that they value diversity. An organization committed to representation and, because of that commitment, provides a place for young girls to look onto the field and see themselves and begin to dream.

As a Black HTC Alum, I've seen the wonder in those little girls' eyes, and to all the current Black Houston Texans Cheerleaders, I want you to know that my two little girls see that same wonder in you.

You may not know the impact you have because you are doing what you love, but please know that with each smile to the stands, each wave to the fans, each autograph signed, and each picture you've taken, you are touching the lives of so many people. People, young and old, that find joy in the interactions that they have with you.

Grandfathers and Grandmothers of young Black girls who never dreamed they could see a woman of color on such a grand stage, smiling as they take home their signed HTC poster and pointing you out to the granddaughters with a smile saying, this could be you, one day. The mothers and daughters who love to dance and love the game of football and, after seeing you on the field, decide that becoming a Houston Texans Cheerleader is a goal to start working towards.

And it's not only while in Uniform that you are making an impact. It's your everyday life with friends, family and co-workers who see your hard work, dedication to the team and happiness. Inspiring them to go after the dreams they didn't think were possible or didn't think they'd have the time to pursue.

I am so thankful for each of you and the legacy you are building each day for the Black community, the trails you are blazing for black dancers and the example you are for young Black women everywhere. I hope you know that the city of Houston is stronger because of you. We are stronger because you show us the beauty of sisterhood. A diverse sisterhood with women from many different backgrounds. We are stronger because you inspire women. We are stronger because of what you represent to our city and the world.

As this season comes to a close, I hope that each of you stands tall in your light and feels proud about the impact you have made and will continue to make every day.  And please know that as you decide on what 2023 will bring next, we are here, on the sideline, saying in our best Shania Twain voice, "Let's Go, Girls."

The world is yours!

With Love,

Nicole Kaufman
HTC Alum, 2008 - 2011

