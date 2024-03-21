Defensive changes, a rating scale & TORO's family origins | Fans Wanna Know

Keagan Morales: Dear Drew, On a scale on 1-10 how would you rate the Texans last season?

DD: I'll give it an 8.

A Super Bowl victory would make it a 10. But considering where the franchise was when the Texans walked off the field in Indianapolis to close out the 2022 campaign, it's been a remarkable turnaround. In the span of about 14 months now, Houston's hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach, drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud and Anderson, and then peeled off 11 wins after they began the season with a pair of losses.

The fanbase is energized, the offices here are energized and the locker room is energized.

The future of the Texans is incredibly bright.

Diane Villegas: Dear Drew, Do you think Houston Texans can become a dynasty over the next few years?

DD: Sure. But they have to win Super Bowls to do that. One step at a time.

2023 was a good beginning. But if you wanna bring up the "dynasty" word, they must get busy winning and not let up.

Miguel Palma: Dear Drew, When is the Houston Texans training camp?

DD: No dates have been announced yet, but it always begins at the end of July and runs through a good chunk of August. I hope we see you out there.

Nicholas Heinz: Dear Drew, Does TORO have a family?

DD: Yes. He's the son of Tex and Ann. They're very proud parents. His sister is Tori. He's also related to InflataBULL, but nobody in the family can remember quite how.