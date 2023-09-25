Harris Hits: Week 3 at Jacksonville

The Texans didn't run the ball exceptionally well, but all three RBs were enormous in pass protection. Devin 'Motor' Singletary led the trio with nine carries for 41 yards, while Dameon Pierce had 31 yards on 14 carries. But, BUT, those two and Mike Boone were tremendous in pass protection. Boone had a TREMENDOUS block on the final shot to Tank Dell that finished the Jaguars. It was that kind of GREAT day.

Tank was tremendous with two of his catches going for 46 yards and 68 yards. The one catch he had on the sideline near the end of the first half, though, was key on the final drive of the first half. He had one toe on the ground that helped the officials overturn the original incomplete call. That one toe caught enough Everbank Stadium grass for a key first down. That led to a Nico Collins 29-yard catch that put the ball into easy field goal range for Ka'imi Fairbairn to give the Texans a 17-0 lead at the half.

QB C.J. Stroud was brilliant and that was there for EVERYONE to see but let's give some credit to the OL. That OL that was without four starters. It's an OL that gave up six sacks, nine TFL and ten QB hits last week to Indianapolis. This week, against an even better, and deeper, Jacksonville front seven? NO sacks. Just four QB hits and those came on bootlegs/keepers. It wasn't perfect by any means but to hold them without a sack, allowing Stroud to throw two TDs and 280 yards on the road, is a major feather in the cap of Chris Strausser/Cole Popovich's unit.

I haven't gotten to the defense yet, but trust me, I haven't forgotten. Let's start with ﻿Will Anderson Jr.﻿ He tacked on another couple of QB hits and the defense got so close to having way more than five as a team, but it was Will's effort on special teams that might have been the best special teams play in quite some time. Against the Colts, he came through and oh so close to blocking a field goal. I remember saying to Marc and Andre during a break of that game that Will was so close and he'd get one soon. Well, SOON came on Sunday. His ability to knife in between the T and the TE is uncanny but he didn't get as deep toward the kicker as he did against Indianapolis. But, he fully extended and volleyball spiked McManus's kick into the turf. I was standing behind the goalpost waiting to give Marc the news on the kick so I didn't see who blocked it, but I saw Anderson nearly pick it up and house it, which would've been incredible. That said, he had already done enough. A few plays later, C.J. Stroud hit ﻿Brevin Jordan﻿ for a TD to give the Texans a 14-0 lead.