Derek Stingley Jr. joins elite company with fifth INT of season | Week 16

Dec 24, 2023 at 01:59 PM
Josh Koch
StingCLE

With no time remaining on the clock inside NRG Stadium, the ball floating in the air towards the endzone, Derek Stingley Jr. did what he's done since returning from injury – sting.

The Texans cornerback leaped into the air and intercepted a Joe Flacco pass intended for Amari Cooper to end the first half against the Browns on Sunday. It was his first interception of the game but his fifth for the 2023 season, which pushed him into some elite company. Stingley is the sixth player in franchise history to record at least five interceptions in a single season.

Stingley joins teammate Jalen Pitre as recent Texans to reach the five interception mark in a single-season. Pitre did it last year for Houston. Prior to these two, it was Aaron Glenn in the 2002 and 2004 seasons to record five interceptions in a single season.

The Texans franchise record for single-season interceptions is seven, set by Marcus Coleman in 2003.

