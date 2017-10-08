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Deshaun Watson hits Will Fuller for 9-yd TD

Oct 08, 2017 at 02:41 PM

Deshaun Watson found Will Fuller, V for a 9-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and it pulled the Texans to within 10 points.

On 4th-and-1 at Kansas City 9-yard line, Watson threw a short pass to the right side for Fuller, who raced into the end zone for the score. The Texans tried going back to Fuller for a two-point conversion, but Watson's pass fell incomplete.

The Texans trailed by a 23-13 margin with 3:28 remaining in the third.

It was the third touchdown of the season for Fuller, who returned in Week 4 with a pair of scores against the Titans. It was also Fuller's first catch of the game against the Chiefs.

For Watson, it was his second touchdown pass of the game, and his ninth of the season.

Fuller's score capped off a 7-play drive that went 78 yards and lasted 3:58.

Fans: Texans vs. Chiefs

Check out photos of the best fans in the NFL as the Texans took on the Chiefs at NRG Stadium.

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