Eyebrow-raising results this year for Texans 2023 opponents 

In 2022, the Texans opponents for 2023 went a combined 123-163-2.

So, the teams Houston will face this upcoming fall had a combined winning percentage of .427 last fall.

We're still three to four months away from knowing the exact dates and times of the 2023 NFL regular season schedule but we know the Texans opponents for 2023. In all, they'll play five games against playoff teams. They'll host the Buccaneers and Jaguars, and hit the road for contests at Jacksonville, Cincinnati and Baltimore.

At home next season, the Texans host a nine-game slate against teams who went a combined 60-92-1. Only two teams--the Steelers and Jaguars--had winning records overall last season, and Pittsburgh is the only NRG Stadium opponent with a winning road record in 2022.