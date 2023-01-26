Eyebrow-raising results this year for Texans 2023 opponents 

Jan 26, 2023 at 12:43 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

In 2022, the Texans opponents for 2023 went a combined 123-163-2.

So, the teams Houston will face this upcoming fall had a combined winning percentage of .427 last fall.

We're still three to four months away from knowing the exact dates and times of the 2023 NFL regular season schedule but we know the Texans opponents for 2023. In all, they'll play five games against playoff teams. They'll host the Buccaneers and Jaguars, and hit the road for contests at Jacksonville, Cincinnati and Baltimore.

At home next season, the Texans host a nine-game slate against teams who went a combined 60-92-1. Only two teams--the Steelers and Jaguars--had winning records overall last season, and Pittsburgh is the only NRG Stadium opponent with a winning road record in 2022.

Combined, those nine home games are against squads that collectively sported a .359 winning percentage on the road last season. The 2023 Texans home foes went a combined 28-49-1 away from their respective home stadiums last autumn.

NRG STADIUM OPPONENTOPPONENT'S 2022 RECORDOPPONENT'S 2022 ROAD RECORD
STEELERS9-85-4
* - JAGUARS9-84-5
* - BUCCANEERS8-93-5
TITANS7-104-5
SAINTS7-103-5
BROWNS7-103-6
BRONCOS5-121-8
COLTS4-12-12-6-1
CARDINALS4-133-5
TOTAL60-92-1 (.392)28-49-1 (.359)
* - MADE PLAYOFFS IN 2022

The 2023 road foes fared better than the NRG Stadium opponents did in 2022. Combined, the eight teams they'll face next fall went 35-30 at home in 2022. But their overall record last season was still well under .500, as those clubs went 63-71-1 this fall.

But just three teams: the Titans, Jets and Colts were under .500 at home in 2022. Houston beat Tennessee and Indianapolis on the road in 2022.

ROAD OPPONENTOPPONENT'S 2022 RECORDOPPONENT'S 2022 HOME RECORD
* - CINCINNATI12-46-1
* - BALTIMORE10-75-3
* - JACKSONVILLE9-85-3
ATLANTA7-106-3
CAROLINA7-105-4
TENNESSEE7-103-5
NEW YORK JETS7-103-5
INDIANAPOLIS4-12-12-6
TOTAL63-71-1 (.467)35-30 (.538)
* - MADE PLAYOFFS IN 2022

