Fans, media, and J.J. Watt react to Texans' impressive Divisional Round run

Following a thrilling run to the 2023 post-season, the Houston Texans knocked off the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round before pushing the Baltimore Ravens for the first half of the Divisional Round. The Ravens prevailed in the end, but Houston was proud of their squad, including their first-year head coach, DeMeco Ryans, and Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate C.J. Stroud.
Texans' legend and Ring of Honor member J.J. Watt called it a "Hell of a year" for the franchise, adding, "Be proud H-Town."
Both national and local media also see the Texans as a team on the rise, with Fox Sports calling the future "very bright" with Ryans and a bevy of young talent on the roster.
Mark Berman added that the Texans' "future is brighter than ever," and pointed to Strou, Ryans, and Executive Vice President & General Manager Nick Caserio as potential post-season award winners.
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said post-game that he is "proud of each and every player in that locker room for what we accomplished throughout the entire year, how we grew throughout the year." He added that, "...this team accomplished a lot this year and I'm looking forward to the future."
Thousands of Texans fans - and J.J. Watt - are as well.