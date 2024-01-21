Fans, media, and J.J. Watt react to Texans' impressive Divisional Round run

Jan 20, 2024 at 07:00 PM
Houston Texans Staff
reactions-story

Following a thrilling run to the 2023 post-season, the Houston Texans knocked off the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round before pushing the Baltimore Ravens for the first half of the Divisional Round. The Ravens prevailed in the end, but Houston was proud of their squad, including their first-year head coach, DeMeco Ryans, and Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate C.J. Stroud.

Texans' legend and Ring of Honor member J.J. Watt called it a "Hell of a year" for the franchise, adding, "Be proud H-Town."

Both national and local media also see the Texans as a team on the rise, with Fox Sports calling the future "very bright" with Ryans and a bevy of young talent on the roster.

Mark Berman added that the Texans' "future is brighter than ever," and pointed to Strou, Ryans, and Executive Vice President & General Manager Nick Caserio as potential post-season award winners.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said post-game that he is "proud of each and every player in that locker room for what we accomplished throughout the entire year, how we grew throughout the year." He added that, "...this team accomplished a lot this year and I'm looking forward to the future."

Thousands of Texans fans - and J.J. Watt - are as well.

Related Content

news

Texans set standard for 2024 and the future

The Houston Texans fell at Baltimore Saturday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but in the aftermath of defeat, they were already pointing to a bright future
news

INSTANT AUDIO: Drew's got locker room interviews, Vandy & Andre Ware break down the game and look to the future

As the Texans AFC South title-winning season draws to a close, Drew talks to key players in the locker room and the broadcast team dives into what made this team special and why this is only step one in the team's upward trajectory.
news

Falling Short: Texans second-half struggles cost them in loss to Ravens 

The Houston Texans now head into the offseason to begin preparations for the 2024 season.
news

VanderBlog: Season Ends, '24 Begins | AFC Divisional Round

A season for the ages came to a screeching halt as the Texans fell hard at Baltimore 34-10.
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans fall 34-10 to Ravens in AFC Divisional Round

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens game here with the top highlights from the AFC Divisional Round matchup.
news

Game Recap: Texans fall to Ravens, 34-10, in AFC Divisional Round

Houston puts up a fight but falls to top-seeded Ravens in Baltimore.
news

Sack Attack: Texans swarm Ravens offense to close out first half | AFC Divisional Round

Back-to-back sacks thwarts Baltimore offense 
news

Steven Sims Jr. high-steps into endzone after 67-yard punt return touchdown | AFC Divisional Round

Sims records first career punt return for a TD
news

Inactives: DE Jerry Hughes won't suit up at Baltimore

The Houston Texans released their inactives for Saturday's Divisional Round playoff game at Baltimore, and the same five who didn't play last week in the victory over Cleveland are inactive again today against the Ravens.
news

By the Numbers: Texans travel to Baltimore for AFC Divisional Round

The season continues in Baltimore, where it started, for the Texans as DeMeco Ryans' crew prepares for the fifth divisional game in the history of the franchise. Let's dive into some big time numbers for this matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Know Your Foe: Baltimore Ravens | AFC Divisional Round

The Texans advanced to the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs for the fifth time in the history of the franchise. The Texans 45-14 win over the Browns in Super Wild Card Weekend propelled them into the top eight of the NFL and, for the second time in five games, the Texans will travel to M&T Bank Stadium to tangle with the Baltimore Ravens.
Advertising