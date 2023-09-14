First 2023 home game, Top-5 rookie QBs, J.J. Watt on coming home | Daily Brew

Happy Liberty White Game Week! With three days remaining until their first home game of the season, the Houston Texans are busy prepping for their AFC South opponent Indianapolis Colts. The matchup is historic with two rookie quarterbacks, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, looking for their first win.

Since 1950, there have been 6 games with top-5 drafted rookie QBs playing head-to-head. Sunday will be the seventh with the eighth coming in Week 8 when the Texans play Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

DeMeco Ryans, who makes his NRG Stadium debut as head coach, wants to see the offense operate with more tempo. Catch up on his to-list for Indy plus first impressions of the Colts.

Ryans and the Texans defense can't wait to play in front of a "rocking" home crowd Sunday.

Jon Greenard is ready to follow up his Week 1 performance with another against Richardson, a fellow Gator. The fourth-year veteran sat down for an exclusive 1-on-1 with me to discuss becoming a new dad, getting to know C.J. Stroud and more.

A few defensive linemen teamed up with CoolxDad. Maliek Collins, Jerry Hughes and Kurt Hinish visited Blackshear Elementary to provide school photos and uniforms and a special outing for the kids.

And finally,

No one knows better than J.J. Watt how loud NRG Stadium can get…