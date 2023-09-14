First 2023 home game, Top-5 rookie QBs, J.J. Watt on coming home | Daily Brew

Sep 14, 2023 at 10:15 AM
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Happy Liberty White Game Week! With three days remaining until their first home game of the season, the Houston Texans are busy prepping for their AFC South opponent Indianapolis Colts. The matchup is historic with two rookie quarterbacks, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, looking for their first win.

Since 1950, there have been 6 games with top-5 drafted rookie QBs playing head-to-head. Sunday will be the seventh with the eighth coming in Week 8 when the Texans play Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

Anthony Richardson vs. C.J. Stroud will be a rare pair of 21-year-old starting QBs

DeMeco Ryans, who makes his NRG Stadium debut as head coach, wants to see the offense operate with more tempo. Catch up on his to-list for Indy plus first impressions of the Colts.

Tempo talk, Colts 1st impressions, Injury update | 1-Minute Recap

Notable Week 2 Texans-Colts Connections

Ryans and the Texans defense can't wait to play in front of a "rocking" home crowd Sunday.

Get loud: Texans Defense wants NRG Stadium rocking vs. Colts

Rep Liberty White, get loud on Sunday

Jon Greenard is ready to follow up his Week 1 performance with another against Richardson, a fellow Gator. The fourth-year veteran sat down for an exclusive 1-on-1 with me to discuss becoming a new dad, getting to know C.J. Stroud and more.

A few defensive linemen teamed up with CoolxDad. Maliek Collins, Jerry Hughes and Kurt Hinish visited Blackshear Elementary to provide school photos and uniforms and a special outing for the kids.

Texans, Maliek Collins give back at Blackshear Elementary with CoolxDad: ‘Everyone wanted to make a difference’

And finally,

No one knows better than J.J. Watt how loud NRG Stadium can get…

Watt went down memory lane with The Pat McAfee Show, discussing his iconic "Turn Down for What" theme song and how excited he is to be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Oct. 1.

