Notable Week 2 Texans-Colts Connections

The Houston Texans will host the Indianapolis Colts for their Week 2 home opener on Sunday. Despite a new coaching staff and quarterback for both teams, there is still plenty of familiarity between the two AFC South rivals. Here's a look at some notable connections for Week 2:

Players who were former teammates:

-RB Dameon Pierce (2018-21) and Colts QB Anthony Richardson (2020-22) were teammates during their time with the Florida Gators.

-S Jimmie Ward (2014-22) played with DT DeForest Buckner (2016-19) and DE Samson Ebukam (2021-22) and were all coached by DeMeco Ryans as the defensive coordinator during their time as San Francisco 49ers.

-WR Nico Collins (2017-19) played with DE Kwity Paye (2017-20), LB Cameron McGrone (2019-20) and T Ryan Hayes (2018-21) at Michigan.

-DT Kurt Hinish (2017-21) and G Quenton Nelson (2015-17) played together at Notre Dame.

Former Texans who are now Colts

-Texans former Defensive Coordinator Richard Smith (2006-08) is now the Colts Linebackers/Run Game Coordinator. Smith coached Head Coach Ryans during his fist three seasons in the NFL. Former Texans DE Jacob Martin is also now with the Colts.

Former Colts who are now Texans

-Texans DE Jerry Hughes was a first-round draft pick (31st overall) for the Colts in 2010 and played three seasons for Indianapolis.

-Texans Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross served as the Colts Assistant Special Teams Coach (2018-20) while OL Coach Chris Strausser was previously the Colts Offensive Line Coach.

-QB Coach Jerrod Johnson was with the Colts for a Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship and as the Offensive Quality Control Coach (2019-21).