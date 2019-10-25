First Glance: Texans vs. Raiders

The Texans (4-3) return home for a Week 8 matchup with Oakland (3-3). Here are five things to watch when the two squads kickoff at 3:25 p.m. CT inside NRG Stadium. First Glance is presented by First Community Credit Union.

1) Clean it up – In spite of 10 costly penalties, a pair of interceptions, and a few other mistakes last Sunday, the Texans still had a chance to tie the game on their final possession at Indianapolis. Shaving down those errors could go a long way towards ensuring victory.

"We made too many mistakes, whether a guy didn't report eligible, or an ineligible number reporting eligible or false starts, or missed assignments," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "Whatever it is, we've got to be more mistake-free on offense. When we gain positive yards on first down, we're able to get into a rhythm, it's usually a decent drive for us and we just didn't do that enough."

With 57 penalties in 2019, the Texans are tied for the 5th-most on the NFL this season. The Raiders, meanwhile, have committed 48 this year, in six games played.

Houston's also been underwater in each of the last two weeks in turnover differential. While the Texans have managed to come up with a takeaway in every game this season, and still own the League's longest current streak in doing so with 20 straight games, they turned it over more than they took it away.