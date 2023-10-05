Five Texans on the All-Rookie team so far, DeMeco's impact, AFC Power rankings | Daily Brew

Happy Thursday! The Houston Texans are getting ready for the A-T-L and getting healthier heading into Week 5.
A wave of familiar faces were back in action on Wednesday and any number of these starters could play in Sunday's game against the Falcons. RT Tytus Howard and P Cameron Johnston have been on IR but were activated to practice. LT Laremy Tunsil, LB Denzel Perryman and CB Tavierre Thomas also practiced after missing the past few games. Drew Dougherty has the one-minute recap.
John Harris breaks down the 2-2 Falcons in this week's Know Your Foe.
The Athletic named its All-Rookie Team through the first quarter of games this season. Five Texans made the list: QB C.J. Stroud, DE Will Anderson, WR Tank Dell, LB Henry To'oTo'o and C Jarrett Patterson.
I had a chance to catch up with Anderson in this week’s Deep Slant interview. We talked about his rookie experience so far, what makes him so good at blocking field goals and how he finds good stuff in thrift stores.
John McClain wrote about DeMeco Ryans' impact on the early success of the team and the rookies. Find out how Ryans' NFL experience has translated into his coaching.
The Houston Texans have a cinematic recap of Sunday's 30-6 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers along with the best of J.J. Watt's Ring of Honor ceremony. Relive the best moments here:
And if that doesn't get you pumped, check out the AFC power rankings this week: