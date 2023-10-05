Five Texans on the All-Rookie team so far, DeMeco's impact, AFC Power rankings | Daily Brew

Happy Thursday! The Houston Texans are getting ready for the A-T-L and getting healthier heading into Week 5.

A wave of familiar faces were back in action on Wednesday and any number of these starters could play in Sunday's game against the Falcons. RT Tytus Howard and P Cameron Johnston have been on IR but were activated to practice. LT Laremy Tunsil, LB Denzel Perryman and CB Tavierre Thomas also practiced after missing the past few games. Drew Dougherty has the one-minute recap.

John Harris breaks down the 2-2 Falcons in this week's Know Your Foe.