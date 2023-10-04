Big returns, Birds on the ground, Stroud's celebration | 1-Minute Recap

Late Wednesday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center, the Texans practiced outside. They'll travel to Atlanta on Saturday for a Sunday contest with the Falcons. After Wednesday's work, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud held press conferences. The locker room was also open to the media. Here are a few nuggets of news from the afternoon.
Big returns
Several Texans who'd missed time were back at practice. Offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil and Josh Jones, linebacker Denzel Perryman and cornerback Tavierre Thomas were back in action. Offensive lineman Tytus Howard and punter Cameron Johnston have been on the injured reserve, but they practiced, too.
Head Coach DeMeco Ryans explained how the wave of returnees happened because of the way they each attacked their rehab.
"It's good to get some of our guys back returning," Ryans said. "We'll see where they end up at the end of the week, but it's good to see guys back out there, and we'll keep working. Guys have been working hard while they've been away, which is the most important thing when you are out."
For Howard, the wait and rehab after surgery was tough, but worth it.
"I broke my hand in four different places," Howard said. "Getting that strength back, giving it time to heal, it took some time. It was frustrating to go on IR, but it was the best thing possible for me to give me the best chance to come back and help the team. So I feel good now."
Full injury report
For more on the health of the team, click to see the injury report HERE.
Birds on the ground
The Falcons enter Sunday's game with a ground attack that's seen rookie Bijan Robinson average 6.0 yards per carry, and crack the 100-yard mark in a game twice this season. "One of the best running outfits in the league", according to Ryans, the head coach thinks highly of Robinson.
"He's probably one of the most explosive, dynamic players in this league," Ryans said. "Although he's a rookie, he's leading in a lot of statistical categories just because when he touches the ball, he's dynamic."
Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins detailed what the Texans' front-7 must do against the Falcons run game.
"Especially up front, we've got to be on our P's and Q's," Rankins said. "Setting edges, flying to the ball, creating havoc, creating disruption in the backfield. Not allowing those backs to hit their lines and, and put their foot in the ground and get vertical."
Stroud's Celebration
Quarterback C.J. Stroud turned 22 on Tuesday, and said he celebrated by taking in a movie with his family. He enjoyed 'The Creator', and joked a little about his mom's experience in the theater.
"She was talking the whole movie," Stroud said. "I love you mom, but man, she was talking the whole movie."
Speaking of movies, check out the cinematic coverage below of last Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.