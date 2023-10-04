Big returns, Birds on the ground, Stroud's celebration | 1-Minute Recap

Late Wednesday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center, the Texans practiced outside. They'll travel to Atlanta on Saturday for a Sunday contest with the Falcons. After Wednesday's work, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud held press conferences. The locker room was also open to the media. Here are a few nuggets of news from the afternoon.

Big returns

Several Texans who'd missed time were back at practice. Offensive linemen Laremy Tunsil and Josh Jones, linebacker Denzel Perryman and cornerback Tavierre Thomas were back in action. Offensive lineman Tytus Howard and punter Cameron Johnston have been on the injured reserve, but they practiced, too.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans explained how the wave of returnees happened because of the way they each attacked their rehab.

"It's good to get some of our guys back returning," Ryans said. "We'll see where they end up at the end of the week, but it's good to see guys back out there, and we'll keep working. Guys have been working hard while they've been away, which is the most important thing when you are out."

For Howard, the wait and rehab after surgery was tough, but worth it.