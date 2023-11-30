Flash deals throughout the Texans Team Shop during game vs Broncos

Nov 30, 2023 at 05:32 PM
MicrosoftTeams-image (7)

The Broncos and Texans are in a heated battle for a spot in the 2023 playoffs, and NRG Stadium is going to be packed and bouncing for Sunday's big showdown at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Tickets are still available but they're going fast.

SeasonTickets_2PackHorizontal

On gameday, all Texans fans get 20% off all items in the shop except jerseys.

Season Ticket Members get 40% off all items in the shop excluding jerseys. Jerseys remain 30% off for Season Ticket Members, a season-long benefit.

Collections like the Battle Red drop and the brand new hoodie sported by Jordan Chiles are included in the discounts, though there are limited quantities of these special capsule collections so fans need to grab what they want for the holidays soon.

So get to the team shop as soon as the gates open on Sunday, grab your gear at a great price, then get to your seat and greet the team as they fight to take Texans football back to the postseason.

MicrosoftTeams-image (5)

