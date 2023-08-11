Football Friday | Daily Brew

Aug 11, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The pages turns quickly after games, win or lose. But let's not waste the opportunity to enjoy a 20-9 preseason victory as we saw as the Texans upended the Patriots on their home field.

Allow me to link to my story that pointed out the many firsts in the night. Besides the debuts – it was the first win of any kind at Foxborough. I won't exactly celebrate but it sure was satisfying to see the Texans dealing against their all-time out-of-division nemesis.

One of the debuts was from Nathaniel "Tank" Dell. The odds of me ever calling him 'Nathaniel' during a broadcast are slim at best. I pointed out on Texans Radio last week that it's time we stop talking about his size and just refer to him as a very promising rookie receiver – who happened to show up HUGE in New England.

While the offense had some very nice moments, the defense was rolling. This was highly enjoyable against a Patriots offense that's supposed to be much improved. And before you talk about the Pats not 'playing their guys' it wasn't like the Texans weren't playing deep into their 90-man roster. They made play after play on that side of the ball.

It was a good start that a lot of people watched and listened to. TV ratings were up almost 30% from last year. Traffic on our website looks like rush hour on 290. Everyone is pumped for what's next.

Here's a sampling of what the guys involved had to say.

Joint practices with Miami are next week, then the next game, the preseason home opener vs Miami on the 19th at 3pm.

Take note of that start time. 3pm is unusual in the preseason. But with it being 100+ degrees, I feel it's better you enjoy the air conditioning at NRG Stadium at that time of day. Or in your car as you listen on SportsRadio 610 or 100.3 FM. Or on you couch as you watch ABC13. You get the idea.

